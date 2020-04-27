Cracker Barrel Partners With DoorDash To Provide Homestyle Food To Guests

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store said it has partnered with DoorDash, on-demand local logistics platform, to provide homestyle food to guests' homes nationwide.

The companies will offer half-off Cracker Barrel's signature Family Meal Baskets To-Go plus $0 delivery fees for the first 1,000 guests who order through DoorDash starting April 30.

Family Meal Baskets To-Go include a classic entree, two sides, and Buttermilk Biscuits, all packed hot and ready to serve. Regular prices range from $29.99 to $51.99 and vary by location.

Entrees available include All-Day Pancake Breakfast, Chicken n' Dumplins, Scratch-Made Meatloaf, and Sunday Homestyle Chicken.

