Cracker Barrel Partners With DoorDash To Deliver Homestyle Food

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) on Monday announced its partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand food deliver service, to provide homestyle food to guests' homes nationwide.

Carcker Barrel's Family Meal Baskets To-Go include a classic entree, two sides, and Buttermilk Biscuits, with regular prices ranging from $29.99 to $51.99.

Entrees available include All-Day Pancake Breakfast, Chicken n' Dumplins, Scratch-Made Meatloaf, and Sunday Homestyle Chicken.

The companies will offer half-off Cracker Barrel's signature Family Meal Baskets To-Go plus $0 delivery fees for the first 1,000 guests who order through DoorDash starting April 30. To avail the offer users have to use promo code "FAMILY" when placing the order at DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash mobile app.

"We have served as a home-away-from-home for more than 50 years, and as families spend even more time together now, we want to make mealtime a little easier by providing the comfort and value guests have come to expect from Cracker Barrel in their own home," said Jeff Sigel, Vice President of Marketing for Cracker Barrel. "We are pleased to partner with DoorDash to provide our homestyle food to guests, wherever they may be."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.