(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) will participate in the 2020 ICR Conference to be held at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 14, 2020.

To access the live webcast, log on to investor.crackerbarrel.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.