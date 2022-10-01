Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will pay a dividend of $1.30 on the 8th of November. The dividend yield will be 5.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 108% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.2% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward. NasdaqGS:CBRL Historic Dividend October 1st 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $5.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has declined at around 6.7% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

