Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.30 per share on the 8th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 108% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $5.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has declined at around 6.7% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

