Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$183m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$466m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cracker Barrel Old Country Store here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 26% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

