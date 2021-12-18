Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBRL) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 24.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 26% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 52% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 21% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

