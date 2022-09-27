Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $33.36 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $36.36 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.80 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $830.40 million from $784.41 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $33.36 Mln. vs. $36.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $830.40 Mln vs. $784.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.