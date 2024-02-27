Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $26.53 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $30.49 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.50 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $935.40 million from $933.87 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $26.53 Mln. vs. $30.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $935.40 Mln vs. $933.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.6 Bln

