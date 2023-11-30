Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.46 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $17.13 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.27 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $823.84 million from $839.52 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.46 Mln. vs. $17.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $823.84 Mln vs. $839.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.4 - $3.5 Bln

