Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $43.22 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $47.21 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $749.04 million from $733.54 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $43.22 Mln. vs. $47.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q1): $749.04 Mln vs. $733.54 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.15 - $3.20 Bln

