Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33.38 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $170.68 million, or $7.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.81 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $784.93 million from $646.45 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $35.81 Mln. vs. $16.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $784.93 Mln vs. $646.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.