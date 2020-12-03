Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $170.68 million, or $7.18 per share. This compares with $43.22 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.33 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $646.45 million from $749.04 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $646.45 Mln vs. $749.04 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.