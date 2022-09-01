Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$2.5b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$199k worth of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock at an average sell price of US$117 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$95m after price dropped by 3.7% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Laura Daily, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$199k worth of shares at a price of US$117 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$108. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Laura Daily was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CBRL Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

