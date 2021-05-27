Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 303%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$713m, some 4.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.41, 303% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:CBRL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's eight analysts is for revenues of US$3.21b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 16% to US$8.64 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.31 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.3% to US$168per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cracker Barrel Old Country Store analyst has a price target of US$195 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$140. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 21% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.6% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% per year. So while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Cracker Barrel Old Country Store following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (3 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.