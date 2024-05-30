Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL):

Earnings: -$9.20 million in Q3 vs. $13.97 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q3 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.63 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Revenue: $817.14 million in Q3 vs. $832.69 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.47 - $3.51 Bln

