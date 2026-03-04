Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.28 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $22.20 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.58 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.9% to $874.81 million from $949.43 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.28 Mln. vs. $22.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $874.81 Mln vs. $949.43 Mln last year.

