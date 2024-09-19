Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $18.14 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $37.46 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.01 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $894.39 million from $836.73 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.14 Mln. vs. $37.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $894.39 Mln vs. $836.73 Mln last year.

