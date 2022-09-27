Markets
CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Gains On Q4 Revenue Growth, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 6 percent growth in fourth-quarter revenue. Looking ahead, the operator of restaurants with gift shops, expects revenue growth of 7-8 percent for fiscal 2023, compared to the prior year.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $830.40 million compared to $784.41 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30, payable November 8, to shareholders on record October 21.

Currently, shares are at $102.01, up 4.32 percent from the previous close of $97.79 on a volume of 119,781.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBRL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular