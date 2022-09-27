Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Gains On Q4 Revenue Growth, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 6 percent growth in fourth-quarter revenue. Looking ahead, the operator of restaurants with gift shops, expects revenue growth of 7-8 percent for fiscal 2023, compared to the prior year.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $830.40 million compared to $784.41 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30, payable November 8, to shareholders on record October 21.

Currently, shares are at $102.01, up 4.32 percent from the previous close of $97.79 on a volume of 119,781.

