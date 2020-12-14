Markets
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CFO Jill Golder To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. announced that Chief Financial Officer, Jill Golder, will retire on December 31, 2020. The company has appointed Doug Couvillion as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Golder's retirement. Couvillion currently serves as Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Supply Chain, and has served in a number of executive finance positions during his 20-year career with the company.

The company noted that Ms. Golder will continue to assist the executive team on a variety of matters following her retirement, including the orderly transition of her responsibilities, over the next several months.

