Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRL's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CBRL has returned 14.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 3.2%. As we can see, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). The stock has returned 22.1% year-to-date.

In Walgreens Boots Alliance's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.9% so far this year, so CBRL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Walgreens Boots Alliance falls under the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Walgreens Boots Alliance as they could maintain their solid performance.

