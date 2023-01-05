Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed at $96.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 1.55% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $922.14 million, up 6.94% from the prior-year quarter.

CBRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.25% and +6.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.27% lower within the past month. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.49, so we one might conclude that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 4.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CBRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

