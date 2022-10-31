Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed at $114.22, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 24.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $836.39 million, up 6.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.52 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion, which would represent changes of +7.06% and +6.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.45% higher. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.31.

Investors should also note that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 2.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



