Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed at $97.04, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant operator had lost 11.01% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $828.29 million, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +6.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% higher within the past month. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.41.

Also, we should mention that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 3.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



