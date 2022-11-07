Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed at $113.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 21.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 14.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $836.39 million, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.52 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.06% and +6.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.45% higher within the past month. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.84.

Investors should also note that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 2.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CBRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

