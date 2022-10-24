Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed the most recent trading day at $102.37, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 14.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $836.39 million, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.42% and +6.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.9% higher. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.58, which means Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 3.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



