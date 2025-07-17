Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CBRL crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of CBRL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that CBRL could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CBRL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CBRL for more gains in the near future.

