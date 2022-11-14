Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed at $118.37, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 21.08% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 14.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $836.39 million, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.52 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.06% and +6.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.89, which means Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CBRL has a PEG ratio of 3.06 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

