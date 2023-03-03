Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Declares $1.30 Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $112.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 10.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.37%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.68% Downside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $102.89. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.68% from its latest reported closing price of $112.67.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $3,557MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 22,167K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Biglari Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,909K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 702K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 685K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 669K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

