Cracker Barrel Old Country Store About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CBRL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/13/26. As a percentage of CBRL's recent stock price of $29.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when CBRL shares open for trading on 4/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBRL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBRL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.85 per share, with $71.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.87.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CBRL makes up 1.09% of the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (Symbol: DWSH) which is trading lower by about 2.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CBRL).

In Wednesday trading, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.