CBRL

Cracker Barrel Maintains FY25 Revenue Outlook; Declares Dividend; Stock Up 4% - Update

June 05, 2025 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) maintained its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2025 between $3.45 billion and $3.50 billion.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $3.47 billion for the year.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on August 13, 2025 to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2025.

For the third quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.0 percent, while comparable store retail sales decreased 3.8 percent.

