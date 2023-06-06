News & Insights

Cracker Barrel Guides Q4 Sales Growth Below Estimates; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) said it anticipates revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent for the fourth quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales growth of 6.9 percent to $888.09 million for the quarter.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on August 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023.

For the third quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales increased 7.4%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.6%.

