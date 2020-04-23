Cracker Barrel, Country Musicians, and Customers Join Forces to Donate Meals to Healthcare Workers

Combining the distinctive twang of country music and the savory taste of home-style cooking in the fight against COVID-19, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) has started a new push to donate free meals to medical workers in three states. The casual dining company plans to donate a minimum of 5,000 meals, and potentially up to 10,000 meals, as part of its "There's Comfort in Giving" initiative.

Cracker Barrel's initial donation consists of 5,000 meals, to be given to doctors, nurses, and first responders at hospitals in Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. Each of the meals will consist of a main course of either meatloaf or chicken and dumplings, along with a hash brown casserole and green beans.

To promote the initiative, Cracker Barrel is teaming up with country music stars from the Sony Music Nashville record label. A number of singers and groups plan to promote the company's food drive with live performances on social media, which will also generate funds for COVID-19 relief. The participating musicians include Chris Young, Adam Doleac, Rachel Wammack, Seaforth, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Customers can also participate in the drive by purchasing gift cards. Cracker Barrel will donate an extra meal to healthcare workers above the initial 5,000 for each $10 gift card bought on its website through May 12, up to a possible 5,000.

Heather Rohan, president of Tristar Health in Nashville, commented, "We are deeply grateful to Cracker Barrel and Sony Music Nashville for generously honoring our healthcare heroes."

