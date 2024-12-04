Cracker Barrel CEO: Our early dine option has been phenomenal

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Julie Masino said Cracker Barrel (CBRL) had 5.5M guests for the Thanksgiving week versus about 3M customers for a typical week. The company’s loyalty program, currently at 6M members, is growing and customers are spending more on both dining and retail, she noted. Retail is a $700M business for the company.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CBRL:
- Cracker Barrel reports Q1 comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.9%
- Cracker Barrel reports Q1 adjusted EPS 45c, consensus 41c
- Cracker Barrel reaffirms FY25 revenue view $3.4B-$3.5B, consensus $3.45B
- CBRL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Cracker Barrel shareholders support all 10 of recommended director nominees
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.