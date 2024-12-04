Cracker Barrel CEO: Our early dine option has been phenomenal

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Julie Masino said Cracker Barrel (CBRL) had 5.5M guests for the Thanksgiving week versus about 3M customers for a typical week. The company’s loyalty program, currently at 6M members, is growing and customers are spending more on both dining and retail, she noted. Retail is a $700M business for the company.

