Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Both top and bottom lines increased year over year.

Earnings & Revenues

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted EPS of $1.57.



Quarterly revenues of $836.7 million missed the consensus mark of $843 million. The top line inched up 0.8% year over year. CBRL benefited from strong comparable store restaurant sales growth and menu innovation.

Comps Details

Comparable store restaurant sales rose 2.4% in the reported quarter compared with the same period in fiscal 2022. The upside was primarily backed by an 8.7% average menu price rise. Comparable store retail sales declined 6.8% year over year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Quote

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) came in at $257.3 million, down 6% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) fell 210 basis points (bps) year over year to 30.8%. General and administrative expenses totaled $37.6 million, up from $32.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating income in the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $44.4 million, up from $36.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 5.3%, up 90 bps from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The upside was mainly due to a decline in the cost of goods sold and other operating expenses. This was marginally overshadowed by higher labor and related expenditures, and general and administrative costs.

Balance Sheet

As of Jul 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $25.1 million, down from $45.1 million as of Jul 29, 2023.



Inventory at fiscal fourth-quarter end reached $189.4 million, down from $213.2 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.



Long-term debt was $414.9 million compared with $423.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.



CBRL declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov 7, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Oct 20, 2023.

Q1 Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $800-$850 million. Adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between 2.25% and 3.25%.



Management projects commodity deflation in the 1-2% band. Wage inflation is suggested to be between 4% and 5%.



Coming to store openings, CBRL aims to open one-two new Cracker Barrel units and four-five new Maple Street Biscuit company units during the fiscal first quarter. Capital expenditures during the quarter are envisioned in the range of $27-$32 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Cracker Barrel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Below we present some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 121.2%, on average. Shares of BJRI have decreased 4.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates 5.6% and 423.5% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ARCO has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The stock has gained 37.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests rises of 19% and 11.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY holds a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average. Shares of CHUY have surged 53.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY’s 2023 sales and EPS implies increases of 9.5% and 32.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

