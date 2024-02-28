Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top increased year over year while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter figure.



Following the results, shares of the company dropped 3% during trading hours on Feb 27. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as management stated issues related to margin pressures stemming from labor cost inflation. The company expects ongoing margin challenges in the short term, particularly in the upcoming fiscal third quarter.

Earnings & Revenues

In second-quarter fiscal 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted EPS of $1.48.

Quarterly revenues of $935.4 million beat the consensus mark of $916 million. The top line inched up 0.2% year over year. The upside was primarily backed by sequential improvements in traffic. Also, guest experience enhancements and marketing optimizations added to the positives.

Comps Details

Comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.2% in the reported quarter compared with the same period in fiscal 2023. Comparable store retail sales declined 5.3% year over year. During the quarter, menu pricing increases came in at 4.8% year over year.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal second quarter, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) came in at $314.9 million, down 4% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) fell 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.7%. Per our model, the metric was anticipated at 32.7%.



General and administrative expenses totaled $52.5 million, down from $45.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our projection for the metric was $47.4 million.



Adjusted operating income in the fiscal second quarter totaled $36 million, down from $55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our projection for the metric was $35.6 million.



Adjusted operating margin was 3.8%, down 70 bps from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The downside was mainly due to a rise in labor and related expenditures, other operating expenses and general and administrative costs. This was partially offset by the lower cost of goods sold.

Balance Sheet

As of Jan 26, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 million compared with $49.4 million as of Jan 27, 2023.



Inventory at the fiscal second-quarter end reached $172.7 million compared with $187.3 million reported in the prior-year period.



Long-term debt as of Jan 26, 2024, was $452.3 million compared with $454.1 million as of Jan 27, 2023.



CBRL declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share. The dividend will be paid out on May 7, 2024, to shareholders on record as of Apr 12, 2024.

2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $3.5-$3.6 billion compared with the previous expectation of $3.4-$3.5 billion. Adjusted operating income is anticipated to be between $125 and $135 million.



Management projects commodity inflation in the range of 0% to 2%. Hourly wage inflation is suggested to be nearly 5%.



Coming to store openings, CBRL aims to open two new Cracker Barrel units and nine-11 new Maple Street Biscuit company units during the fiscal year. Capital expenditures during the year are envisioned in the range of $120-$135 million.

Zacks Rank

Cracker Barrel currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, MCD reported adjusted EPS of $2.95, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81. Adjusted earnings increased 11% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Quarterly net revenues of $6.4 billion missed the consensus mark of $6.5 billion. The top line rose 8% year over year. The upside was backed by menu price increases, effective marketing campaigns and continued digital and delivery growth.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, YUMC reported adjusted EPS of 25 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. The bottom line surged 92.3% from 13 cents reported a year ago. Quarterly revenues of $2.5 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $2.4 billion. The top line rose 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding foreign currency translation, revenues increased 21% year over year. The upside can be attributed to net new unit contribution (12%) and same-store sales growth (4%).



Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Effective marketing and pricing strategies backed the upside. Sequential improvements in guest traffic bode well.



During the quarter, EAT reported adjusted EPS of 99 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 76 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues of $1.07 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. The top line increased 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. EAT gained from Chili's solid performance.

