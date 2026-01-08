Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL). Shares have added about 1.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cracker Barrel due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Cracker Barrel’s Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y

Cracker Barrel reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.



Cracker Barrel faced a difficult macro and industry backdrop during the quarter, which contributed to softer traffic patterns and pressured comparable restaurant performance. The company also experienced operational challenges that affected consistency in its food initiatives, prompting adjustments to processes and training. These factors, combined with a more cautious view of near-term demand, led the company to revise its fiscal 2026 outlook to reflect a slower recovery and a more challenging environment than previously expected.

Q1 Earnings & Revenues of Cracker Barrel

For first-quarter fiscal 2026, the company reported adjusted loss per share of 74 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 78 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $797.2 million missed the consensus mark of $801 million. The top line decreased 5.7% year over year.

Cracker Barrel’s Comps Details

Comparable-store restaurant sales decreased 4.7% year over year in the reported quarter compared with the same period in fiscal 2024. Comparable-store retail sales decreased 8.5% year over year.

Operating Highlights of Cracker Barrel

In the fiscal first quarter, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) was $248.4 million, which was down 4% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) increased 60 basis points year over year to 31.2%.



General and administrative expenses totaled $48 million, down 20% year over year.



Adjusted net loss in the fiscal first quarter amounted to $16.4 million against adjusted net income of $10.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet of Cracker Barrel

As of Oct. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $8.9 million compared with $11.5 million as of Nov. 1, 2024.



Inventory at the fiscal first-quarter end reached $209.1 million, up 3.6% year over year.



Long-term debt as of Oct. 31, 2025, was $400.9 million compared with $527 million as of Nov. 1, 2024.



Cracker Barrel declared a cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Feb. 11, 2026, to its shareholders on record as of Jan. 16.

Cracker Barrel’s FY26 Guidance Cut

For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues in the range of $3.2-$3.3 billion compared with the prior estimate of $3.35-$3.45 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $70 million and $110 million, down from the earlier projection of $150 million to $190 million.



Management still expects commodity inflation to be in the 2.5-3.5% range. Hourly wage inflation is still anticipated to be in the 3% to 4% range.



Capital expenditures are envisioned in the range of $110-$125 million, down from the earlier projection of $135 million to $150 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -113.98% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Cracker Barrel has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Cracker Barrel has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.