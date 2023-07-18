News & Insights

Markets
CBRL

Cracker Barrel Appoints Julie Felss Masino To Succeed Sandra Cochran As President And CEO

July 18, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced Tuesday that Julie Felss Masino will succeed Sandra Cochran as the Company's next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Masino, age 52, has had a long and successful career driving innovation and growth for globally loved and recognized restaurant and retail brands. Most recently, she served as President, International of Taco Bell.

Masino will assume the role of CEO -elect on August 7, 2023, and will work with current President and CEO Sandra Cochran through the end of October on a transition of duties. On November 1, 2023, Masino will become the Company's President and CEO and will be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

At that time, Cochran will become the Executive Chair of the Board through September 2024, and the Board's current independent Chair, William McCarten, will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.

This announcement represents the culmination of a multi-year CEO succession-planning process by the Board of Directors and Cochran.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBRL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.