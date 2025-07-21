To Crack the Tough Job Market Right Now, You Need To Focus on This Key Strategy

Citing lifeless employer hiring, career coach and personal finance expert Mandi Woodruff-Santos told CNBC that the current U.S. job market is currently in a pretty bad state.

Although unemployment and layoff rates continue to be somewhat subdued, hiring numbers in April were the lowest they’ve been since August 2014 (not counting early COVID-19 pandemic stats).

This summer looks to be a difficult one for anyone looking to find a job, but GOBankingRates asked several career coaches and employment experts if focusing on personal relationships could be a way forward in this unpredictable market. Here’s what they had to say.

Do Companies Still Want People To Fill Positions?

Despite the tendency for businesses to only fill critical positions and the increased reliance on automation, people still run the company’s engine. “The jobs you are looking for need a human to fill them, not a machine,” said Ann Vanino, coach, author and the founder of Ann Vanino Coaching and Consulting.

“A hiring department or organization is staffed by human beings like yourself,” Vanino explained. “They want a person both with the skills they need and who will fit into their team. They want to see you up front and personal.”

How Important Is It To Leverage Personal Relationships and Networking?

An unprecedented number of Americans workers quit their jobs in 2021 and 2022, a time frequently referred to as “The Great Resignation.” Now, more employees are reluctant to leave their jobs and companies are nervous to lose their workforce. Prospective workers are increasingly leveraging personal contacts for job leads and character vouching.

“In a slow hiring market, personal connections are not just helpful — they are essential,” said Elena Agaragimova, talent development expert, speaker and co-founder of Shiftwell.ai. “When job openings are scarce, referrals and insider recommendations often determine who even gets seen by a recruiter. Networking becomes the differentiator.”

What Radvile Sliogeryte, talent acquisition specialist at Omnisend, had to say was similar. “Networking has always mattered, but in today’s market, with organizations pickier than ever, it’s extremely important,” explained Sliogeryte. “The thing is, people hire people — a trusted recommendation from a former colleague will most likely carry more weight than even the most polished CV.”

Jamie Martin, an executive coach and leadership consultant at Jamie Martin Coaching, agreed. “In today’s climate, AI filters your resume, but people open doors. If you’re not tapping your network, you’re missing the hidden jobs. The jobs that never get posted or are created just for the right person,” Martin said.

How Can Personal Connection Skills Land Someone a Job?

So, how do you do it? How do you start building a network and make it work? “Don’t be afraid to contact people you know who are in the field and ask for advice,” said Nathan Soto, certified professional resume writer and career expert at Resume Genius.

“Reach out to old connections even if you haven’t spoken to them in a while and be specific about what you’re looking for,” Soto said. “Most importantly, be willing to offer help or share information with people who ask you for it. Networking is a two-way street and being willing to assist others helps build trust.”

In the current job market, relationships make an application stand out, said Colin Rocker, NYC-based content creator, speaker and consultant. “In this job market, someone has to vouch for you. And make no mistake, artificial intelligence (AI) has made getting a job harder, not easier.

“These companies are overwhelmed with applicants using the same generic ‘AI-enhanced’ resumes and cover letters and more often than not the candidate that’s chosen for the job came from a referral,” Rocker said.

How Can Unconfident People Improve Their Networking?

Networking isn’t about making a deal, it’s about creating a relationship. “When you approach conversations with curiosity and genuine interest in others, opportunities naturally follow,” Martin said. “It’s not ‘I give you something, you give me something’. It’s about building trust.”

Meredith Bowen, founder of Walker Bowen Talent Partners and a veteran recruitment professional, suggested tapping some trusted advice when looking to “influence” others. “Take advice from Dale Carnegie and make networking about the other person,” Bowen said.

“Building relationships, learning about what someone else likes about their career and company and how they found their job, etcetera, not only helps you learn more about how they overcame career challenges, landed their job and whether or not their company sounds like a good fit, it also helps to build a real networking relationship, which is valuable for many reasons,” she added.

“Everyone feels anxious sometimes,” Sliogeryte said. “Most often, it comes from comparing yourself to others. The best antidote to that is knowing your strengths and showcasing them. If we’re talking about networking specifically, confidence grows with small steps — a message, a coffee chat or simply showing up at a meetup without the pressure to impress.”

If you’re unsure of yourself, lean into connection and curiosity instead of ‘selling’ yourself,” Martin added. “Reconnect with someone from your past. And If you’re still struggling to own your expertise, start with what you are proud of: your accomplishments. Confidence grows through action. The more you engage, the more capable you’ll feel.”

