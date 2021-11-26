CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102.83, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRAI was $102.83, representing a -11.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.71 and a 127.2% increase over the 52 week low of $45.26.

CRAI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM). CRAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CRAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.29%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the crai Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

