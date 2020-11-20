CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.7, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRAI was $43.7, representing a -24.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.19 and a 99% increase over the 52 week low of $21.96.

CRAI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). CRAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports CRAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.98%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

