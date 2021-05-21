CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CRAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.25, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRAI was $80.25, representing a -7.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.18 and a 127.02% increase over the 52 week low of $35.35.

CRAI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). CRAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.62. Zacks Investment Research reports CRAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.