CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRAI was $69.91, representing a -3.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.38 and a 218.35% increase over the 52 week low of $21.96.

CRAI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). CRAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports CRAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.97%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

