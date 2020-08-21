CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CRAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.58, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRAI was $46.58, representing a -19.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.19 and a 112.11% increase over the 52 week low of $21.96.

CRAI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). CRAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CRAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.64%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

