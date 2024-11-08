CRA International Shares Have Risen 9.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

CRA International, Inc. CRAI reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has risen 9.6% since the earnings release in response to the better-than-expected results and strong guidance.

CRAI reaffirmed its 2024 constant currency revenue guidance range to $670 million-$685 million in the third quarter of 2024. The guidance range's midpoint ($677.5 million) is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $676.2 million. The company continues to expect a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12.2%-13%.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at $1.77, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12% and increased 56.6% year over year. Revenues of $167.7 million beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and increased 13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

CRAI: Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 76% utilization, while the headcount was down 3.6% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 54.8% year over year to $21.3 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 340 basis points year over year to 12.7%, in line with our estimate.

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $24.5 million compared with $24.6 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $31.6 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $3 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $2.9 million in dividends.

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing by 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.