CRA International Shares Have Fallen 4.7% Since Q4 Earnings Beat

CRA International, Inc. CRAI reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has declined 4.7% since the earnings release despite the better-than-expected results.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at $2.03, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.7% and increased 24.5% year over year. Revenues of $176.4 million beat the consensus mark by 6.1% and rose more than 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

CRAI: Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 78% utilization, while the headcount was down 5.8% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 28.4% year over year to $24.4 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 210 basis points year over year to 13.1%, in line with our estimate.

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $26.7 million compared with $24.5 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $49.7 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $18.1 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.4 million in dividends.

CRAI’s 2025 Outlook

CRAI announced its 2025 constant currency revenue guidance in the range of $715 million-$735 million for the first quarter of 2025. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12%-13%.

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.