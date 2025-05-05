CRA International Shares Barely Move Since Q1 Earnings Beat

CRA International, Inc. CRAI reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has barely moved since the earnings release despite the better-than-expected results.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at $2.22, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15% and increased 13.3% year over year. Revenues of $182 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and rose 6% from the year-ago quarter.

CRAI: Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 76% utilization, while the headcount was down 5% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 10.6% year over year to $24.8 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 58 basis points year over year to 13.6%, in line with our estimate.

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $25.6 million compared with $26.7 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $80 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $974 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.5 million in dividends.

CRAI’s 2025 Outlook

CRAI announced its 2025 constant currency revenue guidance in the range of $715 million-$735 million for 2025. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12%-13%.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

