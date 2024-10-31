News & Insights

Stocks

Cra International Reports Record Third-Quarter Revenue Growth

October 31, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Cra International ( (CRAI) ).

Charles River Associates (CRA) reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showcasing a 13.7% rise in revenue to $167.7 million, marking the highest third-quarter revenue in its history. The company’s diversified services, including Antitrust & Competition Economics and Financial Economics, contributed significantly to this growth. CRA also announced a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend, underscoring its financial strength and commitment to shareholders. Despite macroeconomic challenges, CRA remains optimistic about its competitive standing and future prospects.

For an in-depth examination of CRAI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.