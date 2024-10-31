Cra International Reports Record Third-Quarter Revenue Growth

The latest announcement is out from Cra International ( (CRAI) ).

Charles River Associates (CRA) reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showcasing a 13.7% rise in revenue to $167.7 million, marking the highest third-quarter revenue in its history. The company’s diversified services, including Antitrust & Competition Economics and Financial Economics, contributed significantly to this growth. CRA also announced a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend, underscoring its financial strength and commitment to shareholders. Despite macroeconomic challenges, CRA remains optimistic about its competitive standing and future prospects.

