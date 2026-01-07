CRA International President and CEO Sells $1.4 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

7,500 shares were sold for a transaction value of approximately $1.4 million, based on a weighted average price of $182.97 per share on Dec. 3, 2025.

This sale represented 6.05% of Maleh's direct holdings, reducing his directly held shares to 116,545 post-transaction.

The transaction was conducted via direct ownership; no indirect entities, gifts, or withholdings were involved.

The sale size matches the median for Maleh's recent open-market sales, reflecting a pattern that tracks available share capacity as holdings have declined approximately 38.35% since April 2024.

On Dec. 3, 2025, President and CEO Paul Maleh executed an open-market sale of 7,500 shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,500 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 116,545 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$21.8 million

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Maleh's recent trading activity?

The 7,500-share sale aligns with the median transaction size for Maleh's open-market sales since April 2024, indicating the sale is consistent with his established disposition pattern.

This trade represented 6.05% of his direct holdings, reducing his stake to 116,545 shares, or 1.78% of outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

No; the disposition involved only directly held common stock, with no associated derivative exercises, indirect entity flows, or administrative (withholding or gift) activity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $731 million Net income (TTM) $56.47 million Dividend yield 1.07% 1-year price change 16%

Company snapshot

Provides economic, financial, and management consulting services, including research, expert testimony, litigation support, and management consulting across sectors such as finance, energy, healthcare, and technology.

Generates revenue through project-based engagements and advisory services for corporations, law firms, and government agencies.

Serves a diverse client base, including corporations, attorneys, and public sector organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and internationally.

CRA International provides specialized consulting services, leveraging 947 professionals to deliver expert analysis and strategic guidance across multiple industries. The company’s strategy emphasizes high-value advisory work, expert testimony, and complex litigation support in the economic and financial consulting sectors. CRA serves a diversified client base and delivers consulting services internationally across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Maleh's $1.4 million sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to buy and sell shares of their company at prearranged times and amounts. Investors shouldn't read into the move as having anything to do with the insider's conviction in the stock or the direction of the company.

In fact, Maleh missed out on some major gains. The company reported its latest financial results in on Oct. 3, and it was another strong quarter, besting analyst predictions for both earnings and revenue. CRA will also manage an auction process for FirstEnergy Corp.'s three Ohio subsidiaries in January.

But CRA stock has rocketed since early December, hitting an all-time high on Jan. 6, capping off a strong year-long run for the consulting firm in which it rose more than 18%.

Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research rates CRA International stock a buy with a price target of $245, indicating possible upside of more than 14% from current prices.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private transactions or company programs.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, entities, or other indirect means.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities such as trusts, partnerships, or family members, rather than directly.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares that are currently held by all shareholders.

Derivative exercises: The act of converting derivative securities, like options, into company stock.

Withholding: Shares withheld by a company to cover taxes or other obligations, often during stock-based compensation events.

Gift activity: The transfer of shares to another party without receiving payment, often for estate or tax planning.

Litigation support: Consulting services provided to assist legal teams in lawsuits, often involving expert analysis or testimony.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cra International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

